KTR slams Revanth for allotting Rs 200 cr govt land to brother

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, along with party leaders Harish Rao and other MLAs, on Thursday, September 10, went to Tukkuguda in Maheshwaram to inspect the government land allotted to Tesseract, a company allegedly linked to Kondal Reddy.

Kondal Reddy is the brother of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

BRS alleged that land worth about Rs 200 crore had been allotted to Tesseract for just Rs 7 crore and accused the Chief Minister of facilitating the allotment for the benefit of his family members.

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KTR recalled Revanth Reddy’s comment of “working 18 hours a day” and asked for whose benefit he was working all these hours.

“We want to ask the Chief Minister a direct question. You keep claiming that you work 18 hours a day. We ask you: for whom are you working those 18 hours? Is it for your brothers and their shell companies? If a young person from Telangana were to start a company with a capital of just Rs 1 lakh today, would you allot them land worth Rs 200 crore?” KTR told news agency ANI.

He went on to say that while Rahul Gandhi questions Prime Minister Narendra Modi over dealings with Israel, Revanth Reddy is letting his brother enter into partnerships with an Israeli innovation company to set up an aerospace and defence venture.

“Is this what ‘Indira Amma Rajam’ (Indiramma’s governance) means? Does the main principle of your ‘Indira Amma Rajam’ involve enriching all your siblings and relatives? You must provide answers,” he said.

KTR said that Congress had promised the people of Telangana a pension of Rs 4,000, Rs 2,500 to every woman and an unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000, all within 100 days. However, no one has received anything yet, while the CM’s brother bags land deals worth Rs 200 crore, he added.

He called upon the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to immediately launch an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Income Tax Department and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to “bring the truth to light.”

“The details regarding how land was allotted to shell companies and how the entire scam unfolded need to be exposed,” he said.

BRS MLAs suspended

Speaking on the suspension of all BRS MLAs from the rest of the Monsoon Session of the Telangana Assembly, KTR said that his party had been raising questions on behalf of the people, which is why the Congress suspended them.

“All I will say is that we were raising questions on behalf of the public, so they simply needed a pretext to expel us; they knew we would raise all these issues. We intended to question them about their fraudulent promises on behalf of the people. That is why we were expelled. We hope the BJP will take action in this matter,” he said.

#WATCH | Hyderabad | On the suspension of BRS MLAs from Telangana Assembly for this session, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao says, "All I will say is that we were raising questions on behalf of the public, so they simply needed a pretext to expel us; they knew we would raise… pic.twitter.com/LpsMznrU0X — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2026

All 22 BRS MLAs were suspended from the Telangana Assembly on September 9 for the remainder of the monsoon session for disrupting the proceedings by entering the well of the House.

KTR had given an adjournment motion seeking debate on the alleged high-handedness of the police against the party’s women MLAs, who were stopped at the assembly gate, and the alleged comments of some ruling Congress members wishing death of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Soon after the House met, the BRS members raised slogans like ‘we want justice’ and refused to return to their seats despite repeated pleas by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu.