KTR slams Revanth for ‘colluding’ with Naidu after CM’s no-show

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, July 8, alleged that Telangana is being run covertly by Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandra Babu Naidu.

Speaking at the Hyderabad Press Club, the former Telangana minster accused chief minister A Revanth Reddy of diverting water to Andhra Pradesh while farmers continue to suffer in Telangana.

“Water is being diverted to AP, funds are being diverted to Delhi, and the chief minister is on tour after handing over his duties to others,” KTR remarked. It is to be noted that Revanth was with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) earlier.

He further attacked Reddy saying, “Today we waited for the CM, but he did not show up. We are ready for a debate even if the CM picks the date and time of his choice.”

KTR said that the Congress’s betrayal of the people of Telangana is now exposed. He took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah, saying he failed to understand why they were in praise of Revanth Reddy.

“They say Revanth has turned Telangana into an ATM for Congress, but there is no investigation. Neither on Revanth nor on his ministers and his false promises,” KTR remarked.

He further said that the Telangana CM awarded his brother-in-law with a contract worth Rs 1100 crore. “When we raised a complaint regarding this to the Centre and sought an investigation into the matter, nothing happened,” he added.

KTR further criticised the Centre for not paying attention to Telangana despite a major mishap like the SLBC tunnel collapse.

It is to be noted that the Sircilla MLA along with other BRS members arrived at the Hyderabad Press Club at Somajiguda. Despite heavy security, KTR addressed the gathering at the Press Club.

Before arriving at the Press Club, KTR addressed the media at the Telangana Bhavan and said, “Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy could pick another date and time for a debate on farmer issues.”

On July 5, KTR accepted the Reddy’s challenge for a debate on issues related to farmers in Telangana. The former Telangana minister had set July 8 as the date for the debate at the Hyderabad Press Club.

“Previously too, Revanth Reddy said if he loses Kodangal he would quit politics. He forgot about the challenge in three months. Similarly, he said if the BRS wins the GHMC elections, he would quit politics, but that didn’t happen,” KTR said.

The former minister said that he doesn’t trust the CM and that’s why the BRS booked the Hyderabad Press Club. “We have a list of farmers from the CM’s constituency Kodangal along with their contact numbers. We are going to the Press Club,” KTR said.

The Sircilla MLA further said that even if any minister could come for a debate on behalf of the CM he is ready for it. “Since the chief minister challenged me, I though he would come for a debate but now I am told he is in Delhi. I am ready for a debate with any minister since it is important to talk about farmers in Telangana,” he added.

CM Revanth in Delhi

Telanagana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, July 7 left for 2-day tour of Delhi. The CM has gone to the capital to seek funds for various projects.

Projects including Regional Ring Road (RRR), Musi River rejuvenation, and Metro Rail expansion are pending in the state. The Telangana government has submitted a new comprehensive, detailed project report (DPR) for the consideration of the Central government, seeking its participation as a joint venture partner in the Rs 24,269-crore Metro Rail project. The new DPR was designed after making certain changes as sought by the Union urban development ministry.

Similarly, he would also meet various Union ministers and its key officials to explain the importance of the Musi river rejuvenation project.

Keeping in mind river beautification taken up by several countries, which he has visited, Revanth Reddy would lobby with Union ministers for getting approvals for the project that is to be constructed in a phased manner.