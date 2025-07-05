KTR accepts Telangana CM’s challenge for debate on farmers issue

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday, July 5, accepted Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s challenge for a debate on farmers’ issues.

The BRS leader asked CM Revanth to pick a date and venue of his liking, be it Kondareddypalle, Kodangal, Gajwel, Chintamadaka or any other place of his choice, in case the suggested schedule is not feasible to him.

On Friday, CM Revanth, during the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) meeting at LB Stadium, CM threw a challenge to BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), KTR, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister G Kishan Reddy to debate on issues related to farmers in Telangana.

“We accept the challenge. The debate will take place at the Hyderabad Press Club at Somajiguda at 11:00 am on July 8. We will give him 72 hours to prepare as he is known to run away from discussions when cornered. Let us see if he dares to face facts,” KTR briefed the media at the Telangana Bhavan.

The BRS working president criticised the chief minister for his lack of knowledge about Telangana’s needs. He alleged the latter could not differentiate between various basins, irrigation projects and even basic geography.

He also slammed the Congress government for failing to supply urea and fertilisers, forcing farmers to stand in serpentine queues and protest.

“The Congress has truly brought back ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ (Indira Gandhi’s rule) in Telangana, where farmers have to struggle for basic needs,” he added, reminding that by implementing numerous pro-farmer initiatives, K Chandrashekhar Rao made agriculture remunerative for farmers and ensured their growth by all standards.

He claimed that the Grand Old Party has not fulfilled its election promises. The government owes Rs 39,000 crore to Telangana farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, crop loan waiver and also the promised Rs 500 bonus for fine variety rice.

KTR said that CM Revanth’s claims of winning 100 seats in the next Telangana Assembly elections are ridiculous. “Let them first win a ZPTC in the Chief Minister’s constituency,” he remarked.

The Rajanna Sircilla MLA also lauded Congress MLA J Anirudh Reddy for calling out covert agents in the Congress, stating that Revanth Reddy himself was serving as a covert agent of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. None of the people of Telangana were happy with the current Congress rule, excluding Revanth Reddy and his aides, he added.

“We are witnessing a ‘covert rule’ in Telangana. Revanth Reddy has become a ‘PayCM,’ like the digital payment app for the Congress high command. Efforts are being made to divert Telangana’s funds to Delhi and water to Andhra Pradesh silently,” he alleged.