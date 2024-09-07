KTR slams Revanth over Telangana’s bad ranking in EoDB reformers list

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday, September 7, slammed chief minister A Revanth Reddy led Telangana government for the state’s performance in the recently released Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) reformers’ rankings.

Kerala has been recognized as the leading performer in business reforms, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh. In contrast, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, and Puducherry were identified as the least effective performers according to the rankings released by the Union ministry of Commerce and Industry under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) for promoting ease of doing business in their respective states.

KTR said that the Congress government “should hang its head in shame” for making Telangana “a worst performer”, which once consistently secured the top spot in the EoDB rankings under the BRS rule.

“The latest Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) reformers’ rankings reflect the misrule of the Revanth government in Telangana. It is unfortunate that Telangana, which consistently secured the top spot in the EoDB rankings during the BRS rule, has not even found a place on the list in the EoDB reformers’ rankings now . The Congress government should hang its head in shame that a top-performing state like Telangana is now the worst performer according to these rankings. While shady ventures and shell companies of cronies thrive under his administration, Telangana’s prestige and business climate crumble. Will this Congress government care to explain this shocking downfall? The ranking also highlights how Telangana’s brand image is being damaged due to the inefficiency of an inept Chief Minister like Revanth…The pathetic state of affairs!” he said on X.

