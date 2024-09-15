KTR slams Telangana CM’s Rs 10K cr loan plan, accuses him of neglecting public

He warned that such a move would jeopardise the future of Telangana’s youth

CM Revanth Reddy clarifies that he had announced that the State government was going to spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the development of Hyderabad in the next five years, and not just on the Musi Riverfront Development project.
Hyderabad: On Sunday, September 15, Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticized Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s plan to secure a Rs 10,000 crore loan. He accused the administration of neglecting public welfare while implementing disastrous policies.

KTR highlighted that common people suffer due to the indifference of the state government.

KTR took to X to criticize the state government, accusing it of leaving people homeless due to recent heavy rains and demolitions carried out in the name of encroachments.

“One is a natural disaster, while the other is a Revanth Reddy-mark disaster. What’s common? Ordinary people are left on the streets. While those in need are abandoned, this government is busy throwing other voiceless citizens onto the roads. Is this what you call the people’s governance? Shame!” he remarked.

KTR also raised concern over reports that the Congress government plans to obtain a Rs 10,000 crore loan by mortgaging 400 acres of land meant for IT and allied industries in Hyderabad.

He warned that such a move could jeopardize the future of Telangana’s youth, by restricting land availability for new industries and job creation, undermining long-term economic development and opportunities in the state.

“I demand the immediate withdrawal of this dangerous proposal,” KTR asserted. He urged the government to rethink its priorities and focus on development rather than mortgaging Telangana’s future for short-term financial gains.

