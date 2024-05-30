KTR slams Telangana govt’s call to remove Charminar from state logo

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed the Congress-led Telangana government’s call to remove Charminar from the state’s official logo.

“World over, Charminar has been the icon/symbol of Hyderabad for centuries When one thinks of Hyderabad, they cannot but think of Charminar which has all the qualities of a UNESCO world heritage site Now Congress Government wants to remove the iconic Charminar from the state Logo citing frivolous reasons What a shame!!” he said, in a post on X.

According to the BRS party, he will visit the monument on Thursday, May 30 at 10:30 am over the issue.

Criticising chief minister A Revanth Reddy for ‘removing’ the Kakatiya arch and the Charminar from the new official emblem of Telangana, KTR previously asked what grudge the former holds against the two images of Telangana’s past glory.

KTR made these comment in an open letter to chief minister he posted on X on Tuesday after the CM stated that he would erase all the traces of monarchy in Telangana, which will be seen in the official emblem of the state on June 2.

Reminding the chief minister that a reference to the magnificence of Kakatiya art in Ramappa temple was made in Telangana state’s new official anthem “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” which the State government has adopted, KTR questioned how the Kakatiya arch was ignored in the new emblem.

He questioned whether there were no traces of monarchy in the state emblem of Karnataka, and sought to know whether the Congress was going to change that as well.

He also reminded that the national emblem too contained the three lions found on the Ashoka stupa and the dharma chakra. He felt that the Congress government was trying to erase the political footprints of the BRS by changing the official emblems, which he warned, would not be tolerated.