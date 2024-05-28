KTR decries ‘removal’ of Kakatiya arch, Charminar from new Telangana emblem

Hyderabad: Criticising chief minister A Revanth Reddy for ‘removing’ the Kakatiya arch and the Charminar from the new official emblem of Telangana, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) asked what grudge did the former hold against the two images of Telangana’s past glory.

KTR made these comment in an open letter to chief minister he posted on X on Tuesday after the CM stated that he would erase all the traces of monarchy in Telangana, which will be seen in the official emblem of the state on June 2.

Reminding the chief minister that a reference to the magnificence of Kakatiya art in Ramappa temple was made in Telangana state’s new official anthem “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” which the State government has adopted, KTR questioned how the Kakatiya arch was ignored in the new emblem.

Also terming the Charminar as the icon of Hyderabad’s worldwide fame, he said that it was not just a structure, he said that changing these pictures in the new emblem was nothing but hurting the feelings of four crore population of Telangana.

He questioned whether there were no traces of monarchy in the state emblem of Karnataka, and sought to know whether the Congress was going to change that as well.

He also reminded that the national emblem too contained the three lions found on the Ashoka stupa, and the dharma chakra. He felt that the Congress government was trying to erase the political footprints of the BRS by changing the official emblems, which he warned, will not be tolerated.

On the other hand, Revanth Reddy informed media persons that the freedom to compose the tune for the new state anthem was given to poet Ande Sri, who penned lyrics for the song. Revanth said that Ande Sri was free to take the help from anybody he liked to compose the music for the song.

Revanth also said that all those who fought for the cause of Telangana’s statehood would be invited to the grand celebrations of Telangana Formation Day on June 2.