KTR slams Telangana govt over farmer suicides

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, October 8, expressed concerns over farmers’ suicide in Telangana after three farmers died in a single day.

The deceased was identified as Mogili Laxman, 45, a native of Rajanna Sircilla, Guguloth Bhaskar, 40, a native of Mahabubabad and Nalike Anil, 29, a native of Hanamkonda district. In a post on X, KTR said held Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy responsible for the farmer suicides in the state.

“Chief Minister Revanth is fully responsible for the deaths of these three farmers. Due to the irrigation crisis created by the CM’s incompetence, one farmer lost his life due to the lack of investment assistance and financial burden,” read the post.

The former Telangana minister further said that another young farmer drowned his family in grief and committed suicide after not receiving compensation for the crop damaged by heavy rains.

KTR went on to say that farmers are taking the extreme step since “they are unable to overcome the agricultural crisis” allegedly caused by the Congress government in Telangana.

KTR refers to NCRB 2023 data

Referring to the 2023 report of the National Crime Records Bureau, the Sircilla MLA said that the report of farmer suicides reduced by 96 per cent during the ten years of BRS rule. “Now that Congress is in power again, this death toll is ringing alarm bells among farmer families,” he added.

The former Telangana minister added that it is appalling to know that the farmer suicides in Telangana are on the rise.

In a message to farmers, KTR urged them not to be discouraged, asking them to remain united and revive agriculture in Telangana.