KTR slams Youth Congress for protest at AI Summit

Hyderabad: Hitting out at the Youth Congress for its protest at the AI Summit in Delhi, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Saturday said using such global platforms for agitations would project the country in a poor light internationally.

It is ironic that the Youth Congress workers staged the protest “precisely” when Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was addressing the same AI Summit, he said.

“It is absolutely deplorable that members of the Youth Congress chose the AI Impact Summit 2026 as a venue for petty political theatrics,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

Using such a global platform for protests will project our great nation India in a poor light internationally



While differences of opinion are natural in a democracy, understanding where and how to protest is very important, he said.

There is a time and place for political dissent, and an international summit is certainly not one of them, he added.