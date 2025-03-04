KTR strongly opposes Centre’s plan to sell Adilabad’s CCI assets

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, March 4 opposed the Centre’s plan to sell the Cement Corporation of India’s (CCI) assets in Telangana’s Adilabad.

KTR termed the move “evil” and said his party would strongly oppose the move in all platforms and fight until the Union government reverses its decision.

In a post on X, the Sircilla MLA accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government of tricking the people of Telangana with promises to revive Adilabad’s CCI during last year’s Lok Sabha elections. He stated the Centre was now selling off CCI equipment worth crores of rupees as scrap, adding BJP cannot be trusted.

Citing a news report, KTR criticised the Union government for ignoring multiple appeals from BRS leaders to revive the plant, despite increasing demand for cement in the construction sector. “The Centre is killing Adilabad’s CCI by reducing its equipment to scrap,” he said.

The former Telangana minister alleged that the saffron party has become synonymous with sale and not trust. “With 772 acres of land, 170 acres of township, and 48 million tonnes of limestone reserves, CCI had the potential to boost the cement industry. Yet the Centre had chosen to treat it as disposable property, putting the livelihoods of employees and workers who were dependent on the factory in jeopardy,” he remarked.

In 2022, when the BRS governed Telangana, KTR who was the IT minister then, had appealed to the Centre to revive the CCI unit in Adilabad even as it initiated steps to auction its assets.

KTR’s appeal came after reports emerged that the Government of India had called for tenders to auction the machinery of CCI. He appealed to Union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal to review and take a positive decision to revive the unit.

He assured that the BRS government will extend all support and provide needed fiscal incentives to ensure thousands of youth from Adilabad are gainfully employed.