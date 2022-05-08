KTR takes questions on a range of topics during #AskKTR session

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and minister KTR spoke about politics, governance, and various other topics during his 90-minute long #AskKTR session on Sunday.

When asked about his comments on the petrol, diesel, and cooking gas prices hike, KTR said, “Modi ji is unstoppable. He is going to make sure we are the No 1 in the world.”

KTR said that states of India have to “continue to raise their voice democratically and collectively” to deal with the Centre trying to usurp power from them. He also said that he blocked the Twitter profile of Telangana Congress because they have been “abusive at a personal level” to chief minister KCR, who is also KTR’s father.

A tweet read – “BJP MP Rohtak Sharma directly attacks Haryana BJP government for swindling Rs 300 crore Amrit Yojana money. BJP national president JP Nadda preached ignoring their corruption like this, Karnataka and many more.” Responding to this tweet, KTR said, “What more can we say when their MPs and MLAs are opening up. Am sure Satya Harischandra’s cousin Nadda ji will look the other way.”

When asked if the Union Govt can allocate IIMs and IITs for Telangana by end of 2022, KTR said, “Not a single national educational institution such as IIM, IISER, NID or IIIT sanctioned by this Union Govt to Telangana. It’s hopeless to expect anything from them as we’ve been requesting for 8 years in vain.”

Sunday’s #AskKTR session received many questions on future projects and also new policies of the Telangana government which are in the pipeline. When asked about strengthening healthcare infrastructure in post-pandemic times, KTR said, “Massive budget has been allocated for improving healthcare infrastructure. Hyderabad to get three new TIMS hospitals and MGM being upgraded. Also a medical college in each of the 33 districts to come up along with super specialty hospitals.”

When asked about the arrival of double-decker buses on Hyderabad roads again, the Minister said that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) are working on it. He added that Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) is working on setting up stations across the state.

He said that the Nagole flyover would be ready by August, and land acquisition for the regional ring road project is about to begin. When a youngster asked what should the youth today inculcate to venture into politics, KTR said, “be persistent and work hard.”

When asked if flyovers were the answer to the traffic congestion in Hyderabad, Minister KTR said, “A robust public transportation is a solution but even the flyovers help.” He said it’s also the responsibility of the citizens to follow traffic rules. “Police can only enforce but it’s all of our collective wills to improve that will help.”

Talking about tackling major problems in cities during the rainy season, KTR said, “It’s a continuous effort to improve our urban infrastructure. We’ve done good work in certain areas like Power, drinking water, SRDP, and maintenance of roads through CRMP. Now the focus is on improving our drainage and floodwater management through SNDP.”