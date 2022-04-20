KTR takes swipe at Kishan Reddy, Modi on ‘discrimination’ against Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana State minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union minister Kishan Reddy on alleged discrimination against the state.

Earlier, Reddy had tweeted that the Ministry of Ayush intends to establish the Global Centre of Traditional Medicine in Hyderabad. However, on Tuesday, PM Modi inaugurated the centre at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Sharing the screengrab of Reddy’s tweet, KTR wrote, “The saga of Modi Ji’s discrimination against Telangana goes on unabated”.

Giving the details of the number of IIMs, IITs, IISERs, IIITs, NIDs, Navodaya and Medical Colleges sanctioned by the central government, KTR highlighted that none of them was sanctioned for Telangana.

Congratulations to Kishan Reddy Ji, Cabinet Minister in NPA Govt on bringing a prestigious national institute to the state 👏



Oh wait!! As usual, the PM of Gujarat decided that it should move to Jamnagar



The saga of Modi Ji’s discrimination against Telangana goes on unabated👇 pic.twitter.com/Du1mMzXjJE — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 20, 2022

Is VHP above law? KTR asks Shah

Yesterday, KTR wondered if Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is above the law of the land.

Reacting to a report about VHP threatening to launch a battle against the Delhi Police if any action is taken against its activists in connection with the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, he asked, “Are these guys above the law of the land & IPC Home Minister Amit Shah Ji?”

Are these guys above the law of the land & IPC Home Minister @AmitShah Ji ?



Will you tolerate such outrageous nonsense against Delhi police which reports to you directly? https://t.co/SG6XkxINmb — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 19, 2022

In another tweet, he described the NDA government as NPA. “Unemployment in India at a 45 year High, Inflation at 30 year High, Fuel Prices all time High, LPG Cylinder price Highest in the World, RBI says consumer confidence is at its lowest,” he wrote.

Unemployment in India at a 45 year High ⬆️



Inflation at 30 year High ⬆️



Fuel Prices all time High ⬆️



LPG Cylinder price Highest in the World ⬆️



RBI says consumer confidence is at its lowest ⬇️



Should we call this NDA Govt or NPA Govt ?



For Bhakts NPA = Non performing Asset pic.twitter.com/D6PYI6E9tW — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 19, 2022

“Should we call this NDA Govt or NPA Govt ? For Bhakts NPA Non performing Asset,” he KTR.