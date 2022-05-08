KTR terms Rahul Gandhi failed politician

Warangal: Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao alleged that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is an incapable leader and termed him a failed politician.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, KT Rama Rao said that Rahul Gandhi could not retain his Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and he had to run away to Kerala for being elected a member of Parliament.

Finding fault with the statement of Rahul Gandhi, who said that the then UPA government led by Congress granted the Telangana State, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, said that Congress didn’t give the Telangana State like an alm as then government had to take a decision because of the pressure mounted by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi led by K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Stating that the Congress declaration announced by Rahul Gandhi in the Warangal meeting, was the old one and there was nothing new in it.

In the last State general election, Congress made a promise of a Rs.2 lakh loan waiver and offered Rs.15,000 Rythu Bandu per year to farmers. But, the farmers did take the words of Congress leaders into confidence and rejected the party. Again the old promises have been repeated in the name of the Warangal declaration. There is nothing new in the declaration, KTR pointed out.

The TRS leader also questioned Rahul Gandhi as to why the welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu and 24-hour power supply to the agriculture are not being implemented in Congress ruling States.

KTR also condemned the remarks of Rahul Gandhi, who alleged that the TRS has unholy nexus with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it is a B team of the BJP, saying that the TRS doesn’t need to forge an alliance with another party secretly.

The TRS working president also accused Congress State unit president Revanth Reddy of leveling baseless remarks every day against the TRS government and termed him as the person of Godse.

“Revanth Reddy is a staunch supporter of RSS ideology and he is a follower of Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. Unfortunately, the incharge of the party in Telangana has been handed over to such heinous person”, he alleged.

Stating that the paddy cultivation has increased unprecedentedly in the State, KTR said that the Telangana produced about 45 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in 2014 and it has reached the level of producing 3 crore metric tonnes of paddy in 2021.