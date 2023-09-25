KTR to highlight Telangana’s agricultural success at Borlaug Dialogue

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao will highlight the success story of the Telangana agriculture sector at the Norman E Borlaug International Dialogue 2023.

The meeting will be held from October 24 to 26 in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, where KTR will participate in the dialogue. More than 1,200 in-person guests and thousands of virtual participants from across the world will take part in the event.

President of the World Food Prize Foundation, Terry E Branstad, in his invitation to KTR said, “Your perspective and voice will add unmatchable value to the Borlaug Dialogue. It would be an honour to feature you at the Dialogue as we gather dynamic paradigm shifters, who improve global food systems and alleviate global food insecurity.”

Expressing his delight over receiving the invitation, the minister stated that this would be a great platform for showcasing the exceptional success story of the Telangana agriculture sector under the able leadership of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

State agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy has also been invited to speak at the event along with KTR.