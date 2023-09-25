KTR to highlight Telangana’s agricultural success at Borlaug Dialogue

State agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy has also been invited to speak at the event along with KTR

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 25th September 2023 4:53 pm IST
KTR to highlight Telangana agri sector success story in USA
Telangana IT minister KT Rana Rao (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao will highlight the success story of the Telangana agriculture sector at the Norman E Borlaug International Dialogue 2023.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The meeting will be held from October 24 to 26 in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, where KTR will participate in the dialogue. More than 1,200 in-person guests and thousands of virtual participants from across the world will take part in the event.

Also Read
US tour to golden investment opportunities for Telangana: KTR

President of the World Food Prize Foundation, Terry E Branstad, in his invitation to KTR said, “Your perspective and voice will add unmatchable value to the Borlaug Dialogue. It would be an honour to feature you at the Dialogue as we gather dynamic paradigm shifters, who improve global food systems and alleviate global food insecurity.”

MS Education Academy

Expressing his delight over receiving the invitation, the minister stated that this would be a great platform for showcasing the exceptional success story of the Telangana agriculture sector under the able leadership of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

State agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy has also been invited to speak at the event along with KTR.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 25th September 2023 4:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button