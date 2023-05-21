US tour to golden investment opportunities for Telangana: KTR

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries minister K T Rama Rao’s (KTR) trip to Houston, United States, is proving good for Hyderabad as he met potential investors ready to expand their business endeavours in the city of pearls.

In a press release on Sunday, KTR had a series of highly productive meetings with different business representatives, thus increasing employment opportunities for Hyderabadis and people from other districts.

Mondee Holdings, a NASDAQ listed, world’s largest B2B2C travel marketplace and technology innovation company, will set up a Technology Centre of Excellence, generating employment for about 2000 people.

The announcement was made after its founder and chairman Prasad Gundumogula met KTR and his team.

Storable, a leading software provider for the self-storage industry serving 41,000 out of the 60,000 storage facilities across the USA, Canada, Australia, and Europe, is willing to expand its business to India and Hyderabad is its first choice.

This collaboration boosts research and development capacity and more opportunities for local professionals.

It also proposed to partner with the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) to promote local educational institutions.

KTR will inaugurate a development centre of the US-based Rite Software here on June 30. It will give job opportunities to over 500 people this year alone. It also plans to expand its branches to tier-II cities like Warangal.

Rite Software, which is based out of Houston, is a provider in the ERP domain.

Members of the Charles Schwab Corporation, an American financial services giant, met KTR where the latter discussed the numerous advantages of making investments in Hyderabad, following which the company has expressed its desire to set up a manufacturing plant in the state.

KTR also met a delegation from Tekgence, a global supply chain and digital solutions company, to set up an Advanced Technology Center (ATC) on product development and design thinking in Hyderabad.

Tekgence President, Lakshmi Yenigalla, and CEO, Raghu Kommaraju stated that the proposed new center would boost Tekgence’s operations and play a crucial part in its growth.