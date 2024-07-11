KTR urges Telangana DGP to address police excesses against youth

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao expressed his deep anguish over a recent series of incidents here where police officers have reportedly targeted individuals for posting critical comments about the ruling Congress government.

KTR highlighted a particularly disturbing case involving a tribal youngster from Mahabubabad district, Maloth Suresh Babu, who was allegedly picked up by the Thorrur police and subjected to severe torture. His only alleged offence was posting a WhatsApp message criticizing the personal assistant of Palakurthi MLA Yashaswini Reddy.

“We are witnessing an alarming trend where police are raiding the homes of BRS cadre based on frivolous complaints about social media posts. Such actions undermine the principles of free speech and democratic dissent,” KTR said.

The BRS working president emphasized that the police has historically been recognized for its professional conduct and urged immediate action to prevent a few overzealous officers from tarnishing the department’s reputation.

“I request the urgent intervention of the Telangana DGP to halt these unlawful practices. While some officers may believe they are serving the ruling dispensation, their actions are damaging the integrity of our State Police Department,” KTR noted.

Further, he called on the police to strictly adhere to legal procedures and refrain from resorting to intimidation or torture.

“The police should act within the bounds of the law, ensuring the protection of citizens’ rights and maintaining the public’s trust in law enforcement,” he added.