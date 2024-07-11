Telangana’s ex-Special Intelligence Branch chief denies phone tapping allegations

Hyderabad: Former chief of Telangana’s Special Intelligence Branch (SIB), T Prabhakar Rao, the main accused in the phone tapping case, has denied the allegations against him.

The retired Inspector General of Police, who is in the US, has communicated to the Investigating Officer (IO) that multiple health problems have forced him to defer his return to India.

He assured that he would fully cooperate in the investigation and answer all queries in person as soon as his health improves and upon his return to India.

“I am prepared to assist in the investigation in any kind of questioning over video conferencing or teleconferencing till the time I return to India,” he said in the letter dated June 23 that surfaced on Thursday.

The retired IPS officer requested the IO to conduct a fair and unbiased investigation as per the provisions of law.

Prabhakar Rao denied the allegations made against him.

“I would once again want to reiterate what I conveyed to you via the WhatsApp call on March 22nd & 23rd, that I have not committed nor directed anyone to commit any illegal acts or omissions while discharging my duties as a police officer at any time including as Chief of SIB,” reads the letter.

The former SIB chief wrote that he had originally planned to return to India on June 26 but had to defer the same due to health issues.

He informed the IO that in addition to existing problem of malignant cancer, he developed high blood pressure due to stress, “I have been subjected to, after registration of the current case and by making wild and false allegations against me with constant deliberate leaks to media, thereby assassinating my character and reputation even prior to making me as an accused in the case.”

He stated that the false allegations were a great shock to him and his family which led to further deterioration of his physical and mental health.

Prabhakar Rao said he was now suffering from cardiac and renal problems for which he was seeking appointments of specialists in the US.

He further wrote that his consulting doctors advised him not to travel out of the US till his health completely stabilised.

“However, I am willing to fully cooperate with the investigation and provide any information which you think is in my exclusive knowledge and possession through email. I don’t think that my no-appearance before the IO at an earlier point of time will hamper the investigation in any way as it is already evident from the outcome of the investigation and filing of the charge sheet,” he added.

Three serving police officers and a former officer have so far been arrested in the phone tapping case which came to light after the BRS lost power to Congress and an official in SIB who was part of the operation was found destroying the collected data.

In March a case was registered with the Panjagutta police after a petition was filed by additional SP, SIB.

DSP Praneeth Rao was arrested after he allegedly destroyed hard disks and other data.

Later, the police arrested former additional SPs Bhujanga Rao and Tirupathanna and former Deputy Commissioner of Police, P Radha Kishan Rao.