Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao popularly known as KTR on Saturday promised to turn Goshamahal into Gachibowli and targeted the sitting BJP MLA of the assembly constituency Raja Singh.

Speaking at Goshamahal Roadshow, KTR stated that the Congress and BJP were supporting each other as the Congress fielded a weak candidate in Goshamahal which would give more chances for the BJP to win in the coming elections.

KTR appealed to the Marwadi community to support BRS candidate Nandu Bilal who hails from the same community.

KTR ridiculed promises made by PM Modi

Ridiculing the promises made by PM Modi, KTR stated that the former promised to create two crore jobs per year and could not deliver. KTR also stated that PM Modi promised to deposit Rs. 15 lakh into the Jan Dhan accounts of the people which never happened. Talking about PM Modi, KTR said that the PM does “Batein Karodomein aur kaam pakodomein.”

KTR stated that the minorities were in trouble in those states where BJP was in governance. He added that the minorities in Telangana were living peacefully as nobody cared about hijab and halal here. He further added that CM KCR treated everyone equally irrespective of their religion. “If a Hindu girl was given Kalyana Lakshmi money, a Muslim girl was given Shaadi Mubarak during the wedding,” he said.

Telangana minister attacks Raja Singh

KTR blatantly attacked the Goshamahal BJP candidate and said that Raja Singh with an ambition to make India a Hindu country had completely ignored the development of the Goshamahal Constituency. He added that the BRS Govt. will develop the Goshamahal constituency similar to Gachibowli after the BRS party forms the government.

Attacking the Congress party, KTR said that wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, he calls the regional party the B team of BJP. He said that the minorities were still living in poverty because Congress just used them for their benefit and saw them as a vote bank. He added that CM KCR worked for the welfare of the minorities by setting up educational institutions, giving scholarships, allotting the highest minority budget, and introducing schemes that uplifted the minority communities.

KTR stated that prominent personalities like Super Star Rajinikanth and BJP MP Sunny Deol could see the transformation of Hyderabad but the opposition ‘Gajinis’ were turning a blind eye to Hyderabad’s development.

“Only if Hyderabad was peaceful would investments continue to come here. Hyderabad’s growth will determine the fate of the entire state,” he said.

KTR appealed to the people to cast their vote for BRS which has worked for the welfare of all the sections of the society.