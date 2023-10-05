Akbaruddin Owaisi, Raja Singh among MLAs with declared cases related to hate speech

According to his declaration made during the 2018 Telangana Assembly polls, Akbaruddin Owaisi faces 14 cases

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th October 2023 1:06 pm IST
Akbaruddin Owaisi Raja Singh
Akbaruddin Owaisi (Left), Raja Singh (Right)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and Goshamahal constituency MLA and suspended BJP leader Raja Singh are among the Telangana MLAs with declared cases related to hate speech.

The latest report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analyzed the sitting MPs and MLAs with declared cases related to hate speech.

According to the report, six MLAs and one MP from Telangana have declared cases related to hate speech. The report is based on the cases declared by the candidates during the previous elections.

Apart from Akbaruddin Owaisi and Raja Singh, four other sitting MLAs in Telangana have declared cases related to hate speech. Out of the other four sitting MLAs in Telangana, three belong to the Indian National Congress (INC), whereas one belongs to the BRS party.

Asaduddin Owaisi among MPs with hate speech cases

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also found a place in the report as he has declared cases related to hate speech in the previous election.

According to his declaration made during the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he faces five cases. In these cases, charges are framed under four serious and 16 other IPC sections.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, Raja Singh, other four Telangana MLAs with hate speech cases

Following is the list of sitting MLAs in Telangana with declared cases related to hate speech

NamePartyConstituency
Akbaruddin OwaisiAIMIMChandrayangutta
Raja SinghBJPGoshamahal
Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar RaoBRSGajwel
Athram SakkuINCAsifabad
Turupu Jayaprakash ReddyINCSangareddy
Gandra Venkata Ramana ReddyINCBhupalpalle

State-wise number of MPs and MLAs with hate speech cases

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of public representatives with declared cases related to hate speech. The state has 16 MPs/MLAs with hate speech cases.

In the list, Bihar is in the second position with 12 MPs/MLAs with hate speech cases.

Telangana and Tamil Nadu share the third spot, as each state has nine MPs/MLAs with declared cases related to hate speech.

StateNumber of MLAs and MPs with hate speech cases
Uttar Pradesh16
Bihar12
Tamil Nadu9
Telangana9
Maharashtra8
Assam7
Andhra Pradesh6
Gujarat6
West Bengal6
Karnataka5
Delhi4
Jharkhand4
Punjab3
Uttarakhad3
Madhya Pradesh2
Odisha2
Rajasthan2
Tripura2
Kerala1
Source: ADR report

Party-wise number of MPs and MLAs with hate speech cases

BJP tops the list of parties in terms of the number of MPs and MLAs with declared cases related to hate speech.

The party has 42 public representatives with hate speech cases.

INC is not far behind, with 15 such MPs/MLAs; the party occupies the second spot on the list.

PartyNumber of MLAs and MPs with hate speech cases
BJP42
INC15
AAP7
DMK5
SP5
YSRCP5
RJD4
AITC3
AIUDF3
Independent3
SHS3
AIMIM2
CPI(M)1
MDMK1
NCP1
Pattali Makkal Katchi1
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)1
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party1
TDP1
Tipra Motha Party1
BRS1
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi1
Source: ADR report

This data is crucial as elections for both the Telangana Assembly and Lok Sabha are scheduled to be held in a few months.

