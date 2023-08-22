Ahead of Telangana Assembly polls, check names in voters’ list

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election branch has announced that all the Electoral Registration Officers of the Assembly Constituencies in Hyderabad District have published the draft electoral rolls on August 21 under the second special summary revision of the electoral rolls 2023.

In light of this, all voters in the assembly constituencies of Hyderabad are urged to verify their names and polling stations in the electoral rolls. In case of any claims and objections, they can submit them online using the appropriate Form 6, 7, or 8, as applicable to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer. The submission of claims and objections can be done online on the ECI website or through the Voters Helpline Mobile App before September 19, 2023.

Possessing voter ID card is not sufficient to vote

It is important to note that simply possessing a voter ID card is not sufficient to be eligible to vote. Individuals become eligible to vote only if their names appear on the voters’ list. Those whose names are missing from the list can register online.

Moreover, voters have the opportunity to rectify any inaccuracies in their details within the existing voters’ list. This feature is especially beneficial for those who have relocated or moved out of the assembly constituency mentioned in the voters’ list.

To search for names in the voters’ list ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of CEO Telangana (click here). Click on ‘Search your name in the voter list.’ Fill in your basic details, including name, date of birth, and assembly constituency. Upon submitting the details, the voter’s information will be displayed if it is available in the electoral roll.

Telangana Assembly polls 2023

The upcoming Telangana Assembly polls for the 119 constituency seats are expected to be held in December 2023.

Yesterday, the President of BRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the party’s list of candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls. The CM revealed candidates for 115 out of the 119 constituencies, while the candidates for Goshamahal, Nampally, Jangaon, and Narsapur constituencies will be revealed later.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), previously known as BRS, formed the first government in the newly created state of Telangana in 2014. It retained power in 2018 when KCR advanced the elections a few months ahead to decouple them from the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

If TRS retains power, KCR will become the first leader in South India to serve as chief minister for a third consecutive term.