KTR wraps up Davos trip, brings over Rs 4200 Cr in investments

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) wrapped up a five-day-long trip to Davos, where he participated in the annual World Economic Forum. Over the days, he pulled in more than Rs 4200 crores in investments into the state.

On Friday, KTR shared that DFE Pharma’s centre of excellence “Closer to the Formulator” (C2F) will come up in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. The C2F centre will help pharmaceutical companies to shorten the time from a concept to a finished commercial product through expertise in all phases of the pharmaceutical life cycle.

#HappeningHyderabad



A testimony for Hyderabad in the growing Mobility space. ZF, a German automotive major, announces it's expansion plan in Hyderabad with 3,000 employees and will be a big part of the Telangana Mobility Valley!! pic.twitter.com/sgnuc5KqiE — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 27, 2022

Later, KTR shared that ZF, a German automotive major, will start its expansion in Hyderabad with 3,000 employees and will be a big part of the Telangana Mobility Valley in Nanakramguda.

ZF’s Hyderabad facility is set to be the largest amongst 100 locations and 18 major development centers across the globe. The new facility will be inaugurated on the 1st of June.

He then thanked his team and the Telangana diaspora for making the trip “a huge success.”