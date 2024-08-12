KTR writes to Jaishankar for release of Sirisilla resident stuck in Bahrain Jail

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao assured support for 62-year-old Narsayya, a resident of Cheerlavancha village in Thangallapalli Mandal of Sirisilla district, who is currently stuck in a Bahrain jail after losing his passport.

KTR has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging immediate action to bring Narsayya back to India. Narsayya, who had been untraceable for several years, was found to be in a Bahrain jail due to passport issues. Narsayya had gone to Bahrain 28 years ago for work but got trapped there without a valid passport and work permit.

Narsayya, who went to Bahrain in 1996, worked as a mason for three years at The Arab Engineering and Contracting Company. Despite his work permit expiring in August 1999, he continued working there. His passport expired in 2001, but the Indian Embassy in Bahrain renewed it. However, the renewed passport also expired, and Narsayya lost it. Without a valid work permit and passport, Bahrain police arrested him for staying illegally in the country and detained him in jail. His wife Lakshmi, daughters Sona and Aparna, and son Babu have appealed for his return to India.

Upon learning of Narsayya’s plight, KTR responded, pledging full support to bring him back to India.

He requested the Ministry of External Affairs to take the initiative and issue a temporary passport for Narsayya. KTR also requested the state government to provide full cooperation in this matter, including the issuance of a passport for Narsayya. He has written to the office of the State Chief Secretary, requesting immediate intervention to facilitate Narsayya’s return.

KTR highlighted that for Narsayya to be released and sent back to India, his identity as an Indian citizen needs to be confirmed to the Bahraini authorities. The Bahrain government’s Labor Market Regulatory Authority has written to the Indian Embassy in Bahrain, asking for proof of Narsayya’s identity, which needs to be provided by January 8, 2024.

KTR urged the state government to cooperate in ensuring Narsayya’s swift return to India. He stated that once the Indian government issues a temporary passport, the Bahraini authorities would likely deport Narsayya back to India.

Additionally, KTR called for coordination between the party’s NRI wing in Bahrain and the BRS NRI wing to assist in Narsayya’s release. He mentioned that the Hyderabad Passport Officer needs to review old records to locate Narsayya’s address and provide a report through the relevant District Collector and SP. KTR assured that he would personally speak to the Hyderabad Passport Officer, Sirisilla District Collector, and SP to expedite the report.

He has directed his office staff to coordinate with the district administration and the state’s NRI Affairs Department to accelerate the process for Narsayya’s return.