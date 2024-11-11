KTR writes to Union minister seeking probe into Amrut Tenders

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) filed a complaint with Union Minister Manohar Lal Kattar in Delhi, requesting an investigation into the Amrut (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) Tenders and office of profit issue.

He accused chief minister Revanth Reddy and his family of corruption and abuse of power, citing a conflict of interest in the award of a Rs 1,137 crore contract to Sodha Infrastructure.

The company, owned by Sujan Reddy, brother-in-law of CM Revanth, was awarded the substantial contract despite reportedly declaring a modest profit of just Rs 2.2 crore for the financial year 2021-2022.

According to the complaint filed, the financial history of Sodha Infrastructure Limited raises serious questions about the legitimacy of the contract as it appears to lack the necessary credentials to handle such a massive project. “Going by the financial statements and the history of the said firm, the allotment seems contentious,” the complaint read.

Further, the Indian Hume Pipe was awarded the larger portion of the contract and will delegate approximately 80 percent of the work to Sodha Infrastructure, raising further suspicions about the deal.

KTR has however questioned whether this arrangement was part of an underlying understanding from the outset or if it was a decision made by the Indian Hume Pipe out of goodwill. The former MA&UD minister has called for a thorough investigation, urging Khattar to examine the entire Rs 8,888.51 crore of AMRUT 2.0 tenders allocated in Telangana.

KTR highlighted that the involvement of public representatives and their family members in business dealings related to government contracts is a clear violation of the Code of Conduct and raises serious constitutional concerns.

In his letter, KTR urged for an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter and called for the cancellation of any contracts found to be illegally awarded. “The people of Telangana deserve transparency and accountability in governance,” he stated.