KTR’s claim false, no attempt-to-murder case against BRS activist’s wife: Police

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police on Sunday, July 27, refuted claims of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Ram Rao (KTR) that BRS activist Gellu Srinivas Yadav was booked for attempt to murder.

On July 26, the former Telangana minister, while addressing a meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samithi Volunteers (BRSV), claimed that Yadav was booked for attempt to murder following the vandalism at the Mahaa News office in Jubilee Hills.

He claimed that Srinivas’s wife was booked under an attempt-to-murder case for refusing to hand over her phone during a raid.

Also Read MAHAA TV attack: BRS leader Srinivas Yadav charged under attempt to murder

Accusing the police of acting under Congress’s influence, KTR warned that political power is temporary. “The Congress has only three years left, and the last year will be an election year, making it inconsequential,” he said.

He called on activists to play an active role in the upcoming local body elections and announced that BRSV would soon have new leadership, with active members and women being given greater opportunities. Existing leaders would be promoted to key roles within the party.

Hyderabad police responds

Refuting the former minister’s claim, the Jubilee Hills police clarified that an FIR was filed based on a complaint by Dr K Ajitha, Executive Editor of Mahaa News, who reported a violent attack on June 28 by a mob of 25–30 individuals associated with the BRSV at the channel’s Jubilee Hills office.

The attackers allegedly damaged property, injured staff, issued death threats, and used abusive language during the incident.

𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐫𝐢 𝐊.𝐓. 𝐑𝐚𝐦𝐚 𝐑𝐚𝐨, 𝐌𝐋𝐀 𝐒𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚 & 𝐁𝐑𝐒 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐈𝐑 𝐍𝐨. 𝟒𝟒𝟏/𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 – 𝐉𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐞 𝐇𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐏𝐒.… — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) July 27, 2025



The case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to assault, property damage, and criminal intimidation.

Yadav was identified as the prime accused. When police tried to apprehend him at a flat in MLA Quarters, his wife, Swetha, allegedly blocked access, refused to cooperate, and concealed his mobile phone, which was later found to be a critical piece of evidence.



“During the probe, it was revealed that Gellu Srinivas handed his phone to his driver, instructed his wife to delete data, and went into hiding at BRS Bhavan. Swetha’s actions were in clear violation of the law, and Section 238 of the BNS (relating to concealment of evidence and giving false information) was invoked against her,” the police clarified.

They categorically denied that any attempt-to-murder charge was filed against Swetha, stressing that she was not present at the crime scene. Her involvement pertains solely to the obstruction of investigation and tampering with evidence, police said.

Terming the statements made by KTR as misleading and politically motivated, the Hyderabad Police urged political leaders to refrain from maligning the force for electoral or partisan gains.

“We are committed to a fair, transparent investigation and will not be influenced by political pressure. Spreading misinformation weakens public trust and affects the morale of our personnel,” the statement read.

The police appealed to the public and media to rely on verified facts and allow the investigation to proceed without interference.