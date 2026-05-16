KTR’s Gift A Smile boosts young Telangana cyclist’s Olympic dream

Hyderabad: For Ramya Saidhulu, competing with the greats at all international cycling events is a dream she has nurtured for a very long time. The Olympic Games are her ultimate dream. This young budding cyclist from Kanchanapally village in Telangana’s Nalgonda district wants to become India’s best athlete.

But there were problems.

Her dreams came crashing down when she lost her father at a very young age, and financial limitations were her constant companion.

Yet, this did not deter her or her ambition. With sheer determination and hard work, Ramya trained herself to compete at both state and national levels. These experiences only solidified her Olympic goal.

But with no steady income, and a Rs 10 lakh cost of a professional racing bicycle, an essential requirement to compete at the global level, things seem far.

The young girl reached out to several avenues but found little response. Somehow, she was unable to cross this hurdle and hope was fading away.

During a public interaction at the Doctors Cricket Awards event, she put forward her desire to own a professional-grade bicycle.

And it was heard.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) responded with assurance with KTR’s Gift A Smile Initiative.

Through the Hermione Duncan Reddy Foundation, a beaming Ramya received her professional bicycle. She thanked KTR for keeping his promise.

Who knows, the young cyclist from Nalgonda may soon pedal her way onto the Olympic stage.