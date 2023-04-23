KTR’s sarcastic retort to Amit Shah’s ‘countdown’ attack on BRS

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) working president and state IT minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday challenged Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah to name one Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led-state government that has fared better than Telangana in the last 9 years.

Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a public meeting titled “Vijay Sankalp Sabha” at Chevella town in Rangareddy district. Shah asked people to “dismiss” the BRS government in the upcoming assembly election that is to be held later in the year.

Taking to Twitter KTR thanked Shah for laying the foundation for various infrastructure development projects and educational institutions and sarcastically remarked that it actually did not happen.

“I thank Amit Shah Ji on laying the foundation for ITIR Hyderabad, National Project status for Palamuru – RR lift irrigation project, Hyderabad Metro Phase 2, IIM, IISER, IIIT, IIT, NID, Navodayas, Medical & Nursing Colleges. Oh Wait he did none of that,” said KTR in the tweet.

“It is countdown time for the BRS party because we (BJP) are confident of winning the elections. When we come to power, we will end the corrupt rule of KCR and his family. No one will be spared,” said Amit Shah at the public meeting.

In a seemingly indirect warning message, Shah told KCR to work for the development of the state rather than wasting time pointing guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He charged that policing and administration in Telangana have been completely politicised and welfare measures which are being extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not percolating down to the grassroots.