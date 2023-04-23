Telangana being steered by Owaisi, not KCR: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Party (BRS) government alleging that AIMIM president Assaduddin Owaisi had the “actual reigns” of the state.

Addressing a public rally titled “Vijay Sankalp Sabha” on Sunday at Chevella town in Rangareddy district, Shah asked people to “dismiss” the BRS government in the upcoming assembly election that is to be held later in the year.

“If BJP comes to power, reservations for Muslims will be removed. No government can run in Telangana whose steering is with Majlis (referring to AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi). The government of Telangana will run for the people of the state… It will not run for Owaisi. We will form a government here which will be dedicated to the development of Telangana,” he said.

The rally was attended by BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay along with Eatela Rajender and Union Minister Kishan Reddy. Shah said that he was confident of his party winning the elections.

“It is countdown time for the BRS party because we (BJP) are confident of winning the elections. When we come to power, we will end the corrupt rule of KCR and his family. No one will be spared,” he said.

Shah alleged that since the formation of Telangana in 2014, KCR has failed to fulfil his promises to the people. He spoke about the injustice meted on young men and women referring to the recent TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) and SSC paper leaks.

“Injustice is being done to the youth in the state, SSC papers are being leaked, and Telangana State Service Commission papers are also being leaked. The future of lakhs of youths has been ruined by the KCR government. These youths are ready to settle your account in the coming elections,” he said.

In a seemingly indirect warning message, Shah told KCR to work for the development of the state rather than wasting time pointing guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Entire world is watching you. Whatever time is left, stop committing atrocities and focus on the development and welfare of (the) people. We are not scared of you. If you put our men in jail, we will fight back,” Shah said.

KCR has taken a very compatible stand against the Central Government over the last two years on a host of issues. The chief minister and his party have held several protests against the Modi government as well.

“Telangana people have come to know about you ( KCR) and your family corruption. To divert attention they made TRS to BRS,” Shah said about KCR recently renaming his founded party.

He charged policing and administration in Telangana have been completely politicised and welfare measures which are being extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not percolating down to the grassroots.

(With PTI inputs)