Kukatpally resident held for using fake number plate to evade traffic challans

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police registered a criminal case against a 23-year-old resident of Kukatpally for allegedly using a fake number plate to avoid traffic challans.

As per the Sanathnagar Police, G Sai Ganesh pasted the registration number AP21BC2008 on his two-wheeler over his original number – AP21AV6721 – to mislead the police.

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On any traffic violations, the challan would be generated in the name of PS Mohammed Jaffer of Nandya district.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at the Sanathnagar Police Station under Section 318(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 80 (a) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police cautioned the public that the use of fake, identical, or tampered number plates is a serious punishable offence under law and will invite strict legal action.

Citizens may report suspected misuse of vehicle number plates through https://echallan.tspolice.gov.in, email ID: echallanhelpdesk.hyd@gmail.com, or e-Challan Traffic WhatsApp No. 8712661690.