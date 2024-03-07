Kuldeep, Ashwin combine to bowl out England for 218 in 5th test

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th March 2024 3:13 pm IST
Kuldeep, Ashwin combine to bowl out England for 218 in 5th test
Dharamsala: Kuldeep Yadav, who grabbed five wickets, and 100th Test man Ravichandran Ashwin helped India bundle out England for a woeful 218 in their first innings on Day 1 of the fifth Test here on Thursday.

Kuldeep (5/72) and Ashwin (4/51) ran through the England batting line-up as the visitors lost eight wickets for 118 runs across post-lunch and post-tea sessions.

Opener Zak Crawley (79, 108 balls) offered lone resistance for England.

There were two partnerships in the middle-order — 37 between Crawley and Joe Root for third wicket and 38 between Root and 100-Test-man Jonny Bairstow for the fourth wicket — but they were not sufficient for the visitors.

There was a point in England innings when they lost five wickets for mere eight runs as Kuldeep, Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja got into the act.

Brief scores: England: 218 all out in 57.4 overs (Zak Crawley 79; Kuldeep Yadav 5/72, R Ashwin 4/51).

