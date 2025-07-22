Hyderabad: Attending a concert by today’s trending singer, rapper, or DJ is always exciting but nothing quite compares to the pure magic of a show that transports you straight to the golden era of the 90s and early 2000s. And this weekend, Hyderabad is all set to experience that rare, soul-stirring vibe.

Yes, you read that right.

Just when Bollywood fans are still vibing to the fresh tunes of Saiyaara, the OG voice of Bollywood romance, Kumar Sanu is gearing up to take over the mic with his timeless classics. Get ready to sway to Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, Ab Tere Bin, Tujhe Dekha To, and many more melodies that defined an entire generation.

Kumar Sanu Live in Concert Hyderabad Details

Image Source: Book My Show

Date: July 26

Time: 5:30 PM

Venue: Classic Convention Three, Shamshabad

Tickets: Available now on BookMyShow (starting from Rs 1299 to Rs 16,999)

Known as the Melody King of Bollywood, Kumar Sanu holds a special place in Indian music history. With five consecutive Filmfare Awards and a Guinness World Record under his belt, his impact on Bollywood playback singing is unmatched. From romantic hits to soulful tracks across multiple languages, his voice continues to be a nostalgic ride for millions.

So Hyderabad, are you ready to sing your heart out with Kumar Sanu this weekend?