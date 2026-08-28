Kumaraswamy alleges irregularities in AEE recruitment

Bengaluru: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday, August 28, stepped up his attack on Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, alleging irregularities in the recruitment of assistant executive engineers (AEE) during Kharge’s tenure as Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister.

Kumaraswamy alleged that 24 AEE appointments were made in haste despite a court order against proceeding with the recruitment process in such a manner. He demanded that Kharge take responsibility for the alleged irregularities and resign from the government.

Questioning the rationale behind the appointments, Kumaraswamy asked why the government hurriedly issued appointment orders despite the court’s directions. He also released documents and an OMR sheet, claiming they raised questions about the recruitment process.

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“Why were 24 AEEs appointed in such a hurry? There is a court order stating that appointments should not be made in haste. Despite this, why were the appointments given?” Kumaraswamy questioned.

The Union Minister also targeted Kharge over his statements on transparency and alleged that the Home Minister was attempting to silence those criticising the government.

“Priyank Kharge, you cannot silence our voice,” Kumaraswamy said, while accusing the minister of commenting on several issues despite claiming to maintain transparency.

Kumaraswamy also raised the issue of IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar, who has been linked to the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in a KPSC recruitment process. He recalled that Kharge had earlier said the officer was unwell and had gone to his native place, but later reportedly said that he did not know where the officer was.

“If you say you do not know where the officer is, why are you running the Home Department?” Kumaraswamy asked.

The allegations triggered a sharp response from Kharge, who dismissed Kumaraswamy’s criticism and questioned the relevance of the JD(S) to his political standing.

“Who in the JD(S) are you to speak about my tongue?” Kharge asked, hitting back at Kumaraswamy’s remarks.

Kharge further questioned whether the JD(S) needed him to retain its political relevance and said he had nothing to learn from either the BJP or the JD(S) on political principles.

“If my political presence helps you retain your political existence, then keep speaking about me,” Kharge said, taking a dig at his critics.

On the issue of the missing IAS officer, Kharge claimed that he knew where the officer was but said there was no need to disclose the information to Kumaraswamy or BJP leaders.

The exchange comes amid growing political tension in Karnataka over alleged irregularities in government recruitment and the conduct of investigations into such cases. The Opposition has been repeatedly demanding accountability from the government, while ministers have maintained that allegations should be established through due investigation.

Kumaraswamy’s latest allegations are likely to intensify the political debate over the AEE recruitment process, particularly his claim that appointments were made despite judicial directions. The government is expected to face further questions over the documents released by the Union Minister and the circumstances surrounding the appointments.

Kharge, meanwhile, has rejected the political attacks and maintained an aggressive response to Opposition leaders. The dispute over the recruitment process and the whereabouts of the IAS officer is expected to remain a key point of confrontation between the ruling Congress and the Opposition in the coming days.