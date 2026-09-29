Kumaraswamy targets DKS family over NICE land deals

Bengaluru: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday, September 29, launched a fresh attack on Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, alleging that the Chief Minister’s family benefited from questionable land transactions involving areas connected to the NICE/BMIC project.

Addressing reporters at a private hotel in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy released documents which he said supported his allegations. He claimed Shivakumar’s family assets had increased sharply between 2003 and 2023 and alleged that changes in land-use permissions played a role in the increase.

Kumaraswamy specifically referred to land within the NICE project area and alleged that members of Shivakumar’s family had purchased parcels that had earlier been notified for government projects. He cited a parcel of around 10 acres and claimed that the land had been notified as early as 1997 before being purchased through family-linked transactions.

The Union Minister further alleged that more than 150-200 acres, including gomala land and land acquired by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board, had subsequently come under the control of persons connected with the Shivakumar family. He questioned Shivakumar’s earlier responses to accusations of land-related irregularities and demanded that the Chief Minister explain the transactions.

Kumaraswamy also raised the issue of seven acres belonging to Siddaganga Mutt that he said had been acquired for the BMIC project. According to his allegation, only around one acre was used for the road, while the remaining land became the subject of a later request.

He also released an audio recording which he claimed contained a conversation involving Shivakumar and cited it while making his allegations.

The claims are part of an ongoing political dispute between Kumaraswamy and Shivakumar over landholdings, project implementation and alleged irregularities. The allegations made at the press conference would require independent verification and responses from those named.