Kunal Kamra controversy: Ticketing platform responds to comedian’s delisting allegations

Mumbai: The ticketing platform BookMyShow has released a statement addressing a controversy involving comedian Kunal Kamra, after he was delisted from their platform. This comes after the comedian’s open letter to the platform. On Sunday, Kunal took to his X, and shared in his letter that by de-listing him, the platform has prevented him from accessing the audience whom he has performed for close to a decade.

In its response, BMS has said that the listing or delisting of a show is completely an organiser’s prerogative, and they have no say in it.

The said in a statement, “BookMyShow is a platform to facilitate the sale of tickets and operates the business with neutrality and in compliance with the applicable laws of India. Facts on our role have been misrepresented in the public domain. Our role is to provide a platform for ticket sales of live shows and it is the decision of the organiser or the venue to list or delist their shows”.

The statement further read, “The content of each performance is solely at the discretion of the performer or the organiser (as the case may be) and does not bear any representation of our views. We work with all venues and promoters on mutually agreed upon commercials to provide our ticketing service, as would be the case with any business. We do not restrict any artist from selling their show on their own website, should they choose to do so”.

Dear @bookmyshow – I still don’t know if I have your platform or no.

Below is humble view –

To the audiences I’m not a fan of boycotts or down rating a private business…

Book my show is well within their right to do what’s best for their business | pic.twitter.com/TXaB22sfxI — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 7, 2025

Earlier, Kunal’s content was removed from the platform after his parody song mocked Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, prompting backlash from Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal.

