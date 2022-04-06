Kunal Kemmu participates in Green India Challenge at KBR Park

Hyderabad: Actor Kunal Kemmu has become the latest celebrity to join the Green India challenge. Along with Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, the actor planted a sapling in Hyderabad’s KBR Park, on Wednesday.

Kunal who was in the city to promote his upcoming web series ‘Abhay 3’, spoke to ANI and said, “It’s a lovely initiative and I am honoured for having this opportunity to do such a noble cause and on a day to day basis everyone can do it, you should plant a tree if you find a place for so many reasons.”

“I would like to nominate every citizen of this country to take up this challenge for the noble cause. I would like to nominate other actors who worked in ‘Abhay’, namely Nidhi Singh, Asha Negi and Vijay Raj,” Kunal Kemmu added.

‘Abhay 3’ which also stars Tanuj Virwani, Rahul Dev, Divya Agarwal and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles, will premiere on ZEE5 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu from April 8, 2022