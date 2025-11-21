Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is heading into another intense weekend ka vaar as the show inches closer to its grand finale. The latest weekend episodes hosted by Salman Khan were shot on Friday, and the eviction results are finally out.

Kunickaa Sadanand eliminated from Bigg Boss 19

Yes, you read that right! Actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who has been one of the most entertaining and popular contestants since day 1, has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house after receiving the lowest number of votes among the nominated contestants. She, along with Malti Chahar, was in the bottom two this week. As per insiders, Kunickaa was asked to leave the show, officially ending her journey in the race.

Exclusive and Confirmed #BiggBoss19



FIRST ON THE KHABRI#KunickaaSadanand has been ELIMINATED from the house — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 21, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Top 8 Contestants

With Kunickaa’s exit, Bigg Boss 19 has confirmed its top 8 contestants who now move one step closer to the finale week. They are:

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

Pranit More

Tanya Mittal

Amaal Mallik

Ashnoor Kaur

Malti Chahar

Shehbaz Badesha

The show’s 13th week is nearing its end, and contestants will now enter week 14, followed by the finale week. The grand finale is expected to take place on December 7, though an official announcement is still awaited.

What’s your take on Kunickaa Sadanand’s eviction? Share your thoughts in the comments below!