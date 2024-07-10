Kuwait: 3 Indians detained in Mangaf fire released on bail

On June 12, a massive fire in the Mangaf area in Kuwait’s Ahmadi Governorate, triggered by an electrical short circuit in a guard's room, killed 50 people, including 46 Indians.

Published: 10th July 2024 10:03 pm IST
Photo: KUNA

Kuwait: In connection with the Al-Mangaf building fire case, the detention renewal judge ordered on Wednesday, July 10, to release a Kuwaiti national, three Indians, and four Egyptians on bail of Dinars 300 each, local media reported.

Many dead and injured individuals suffocated due to smoke inhalation after being trapped in a building due to the fire.

On June 19, Kuwait’s Public Prosecution ordered the detention of the defendants for two weeks. They were charged with manslaughter and negligence.

