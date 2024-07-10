Kuwait: At least 7 Indian expats killed in road accident

Kuwait: At least seven Indian expatriates were killed and three others injured after their vehicle met with an accident on the Seventh Ring Road in Kuwait.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, July 9, at 5 am when a local resident’s vehicle collided with a minibus carrying employees of a private company who were returning home after the night shift.

According to Kerala-based Manorama, the minibus then collided with the handrail of the U-turn bridge opposite Abdullah Al Mubarak area, causing a fatal accident.

It is reported that the Indians who died were natives of Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

The emergency response team arrived promptly and promptly removed the dead and injured individuals from the severely damaged bus.

There were 10 people in the minibus. Six died on the spot and one in the hospital.

The bodies have been transferred to the mortuary and the police have initiated an investigation into the accident.