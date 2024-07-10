Two Indians granted citizenship in Saudi Arabia

Two Indians— Dr Shamim Ahmad Butt and Faraz Khalid are among the first recipients who have recently been granted Saudi citizenship after a royal decree was issued on Thursday, July 4.

The decree aims to grant Saudi citizenship to individuals with exceptional talents in various fields.

This is also in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to foster an environment that attracts, invests in, and retains exceptional creative minds, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Arabic dailies Asharq Al-Awsat and Al-Eqtisadiah learned the names of Indians.

Dr Shamim Ahmad Butt

Indian physician Shamim Ahmad Bhat, Deputy Head of the Emergency Department at King Saud Medical City, Riyadh, is accredited by the Saudi Commission as a resident of the Saudi Council of Emergency Medicine.

Shamim, who is a native of Khan Sahib, Jammu and Kashmir, is also the winner of the 2007-2008 Zonn Perkin Gold Medal for Emergency Research.

Faraz Khalid, CEO of Noon

Faraz Khalid, an Indian entrepreneur, holds an MBA in entrepreneurial project management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

He serves as the CEO of Noon, co-founded Namshi, and has been instrumental in the creation, launch, and expansion of the e-commerce platform.