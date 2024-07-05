Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to exceptional global talents

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has granted citizenship to a number of scientists, medical doctors, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and talented individuals.

This comes as part of a royal order issued on Thursday, July 4, to grant Saudi citizenships to experts and exceptional global talents in religious, medical, scientific, cultural, sports, and technological fields for the benefit of the nation in various fields, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Arabic daily Asharq Al-Awsat learned that the list of names granted Saudi citizenship following the issuance of the royal approval on Thursday.

Among them is Mehmood Khan, an American CEO of the Hevolution Foundation, who is recognised for his significant contributions to the field of health sciences

Singaporean-American Jackie Yee Ru Ying, a nanotechnology scientist

Niveen Khashab, a renowned Lebanese scientist, famously known for her significant contributions to bioengineering and nanomaterials

French scientist, Noreddine Ghaffour, a professor at KAUST, is known for his expertise in desalination technologies and environmental science, with a PhD in membrane separation techniques.

The initiative aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aiming to foster a conducive environment for investing in human capital and attracting distinguished and creative individuals.

The move aims to enhance the country’s economic, health, cultural, sports, and innovation sectors by attracting prominent experts and those with rare specializations.

It is noteworthy that in December 2021, the Saudi leadership approved a similar initiative, granting citizenship to several distinguished individuals in crucial fields.