Video: Hyderabadi woman tortured by husband in Saudi; mother seeks MEA help

Hyderabad: The mother of a Hyderabadi woman Sheikh Ayesha Rumana has appealed to the minister of external affairs (MEA) Dr S Jaishankar to rescue her daughter and five grandchildren who are currently ‘stranded’ in Saudi Arabia.

Rehana Begum accused her son-in-law, Khazi Saifullah Khalid, of torturing Ayesha and her children, not allowing them to meet anyone, and not sending them back to India.

The incident came to light after Rehana’s letter to the government was shared on X by Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan on Thursday, July 4. Khan also shared a video of Ayesha recounting her husband’s torture and urging for her and her children’s rescue.

In the letter, Rehana narrated her daughter’s ordeal. “My daughter, Shaikh Ayesha Rumana, resident of H.No. 18-1-514/C/21, Naseeb Nagar, Phool Bagh, Hyderabad, Telangana State, was married to Khazi Saifullah Khalid, holder of Indian passport no. U3159006, in January 2013, as my son-in-law was studying some Islamic studies in Madinah, Saudi Arabia,” she said.

After six months of marriage, Ayesha moved to Saudi Arabia with her husband and had three children. Since then, she has been subjected to torture.

One Shaikh Ayesha Rumana from Hyderabad, Telangana having five children's presently staying with her husband in Abha, Saudi Arabia is being tortured by her husband and being stopped from traveling back to India, Her mother Rehana Begum has req @DrSJaishankar to rescue her… pic.twitter.com/SwrK4jbBF4 — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 3, 2024

“Sometimes he behaved like a psychopath. My daughter was not allowed to come back home for 5 years. When my daughter came back to Hyderabad, she disclosed how she was tortured there, so we didn’t allow her to go back, but after the involvement of the heads of both families and her husband’s promise not to torture her, he started visiting her here in Hyderabad and had two more children.”

She continued, “Six months ago, my daughter and her five children went to Abha, Saudi Arabia, to meet her husband. Since she rejoined again, my daughter’s husband has started torturing her. Now, she is being beaten, sometimes by a belt or a stick. My daughter last called and mentioned that he attempted to murder her with a knife.”

Rehana further states that her daughter was not allowed to visit Hyderabad for her father Shaik Khamruddin’s funeral, when he died on June 17, this year.

She requested the concerned authorities to rescue her daughter and five grandchildren and send them back to India at the earliest.

In response to Khan’s post, Madad MEA took to X and wrote, “Dear Sir, We are working on it. She has already been contacted by the Consulate . However, it is requested that further communication may please be done through email only. The consulate’s email ID is vclab.jeddah@mea.gov.in.”