Kuwait alcohol poisoning: 23 killed, 160 poisoned, 40 Indians among victims

Kuwait City: At least 23 people have died and 160 others have been hospitalised in Kuwait after consuming methanol-contaminated alcoholic beverages, the Ministry of Health confirmed. Most of the victims are of Asian origin, including Indian nationals.

In a statement on X, the ministry said 51 patients required urgent kidney dialysis and 31 were placed on mechanical ventilation, while many remain in intensive care.

Also Read Kuwait expands family visa validity, scraps salary requirement

Officials added that most cases were admitted to intensive care units, with continuous medical and security monitoring underway to prevent further incidents.

The ministry also urged residents to immediately report any suspected cases of alcohol poisoning through emergency hotlines and warned the public against consuming illicit alcohol, stressing the life-threatening risks.

Update | Methanol-contaminated alcoholic beverage poisoning cases rise to 160 with 23 deaths – most cases from Asian nationalities.



🔴 The Ministry of Health warns and urges the public to avoid such behaviors to preserve lives. https://t.co/cSDa22AGMX pic.twitter.com/xmRbaEcoDa — وزارة الصحة (@KUWAIT_MOH) August 14, 2025

Following the development, the Embassy of India in Kuwait said that around 40 Indian nationals were among those affected. In a statement, the embassy confirmed that its officials had visited hospitals to assess the medical condition of Indian patients and are in close contact with Kuwaiti authorities to ensure proper treatment.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/kuwait-offers-visa-on-arrival-for-foreign-residents-in-gcc-countries-3257308/

The embassy has also activated a 24-hour helpline (+965-65501587) for families seeking information and assured that all possible assistance is being extended to affected nationals.

🔔 Press Release pic.twitter.com/e9JSUf3iil — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) August 13, 2025

Kuwait has banned alcohol imports since 1964 and criminalised its consumption in the 1980s. Despite the restrictions, underground brewing continues in unsafe facilities, often leading to methanol poisoning.