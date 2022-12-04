Kuwait bans use of metal water bottles in schools

Updated: 4th December 2022
Photo: Mohd Danish Hussain/Unsplash

Kuwait: Kuwait’s Ministry of Education has banned metal water bottles in all schools after an elementary student assaulted a classmate using his bottle, local media reported.

According to Arabic daily Al Rai, after the fight between the two students, one of them was transferred to the intensive care unit after being beaten with a metal water bottle.

These bottles were not previously allowed in some schools for boys only, but the ministry issued a decision to ban them in all schools for boys and girls.

Kuwait recently reported an escalation of violence among school students.

In November 2022, a school teacher in Kuwait was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between a group of students.

