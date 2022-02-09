Kuwait: Citizens to replace expats in government jobs by August

Teachers, doctors and service jobs are exempted from replacement

Updated: 9th February 2022 1:51 pm IST
Kuwait: Kuwait government’s plan to replace expatriates in government jobs with citizens will be completed by August this year, local media from the gulf country has reported on Tuesday.

According to Arabic daily Al-Anbaa, the decision made by the Civil Service Commission, the country’s employment agency, will be completed by August in government institutions except those of teachers, doctors and service jobs.

A project called “Kuwaitiization” was launched in Kuwait in 2017, with the aim of replacing expatriates in government jobs with jobs for citizens so that Kuwaiti youth can get jobs and play a role in the country’s economy.

It is reported that Kuwait has a population of 4.6 million, of whom 3.5 million are expatriates. During the COVID crisis, there were demands in Kuwait not to give jobs to expats.

About 18,000 foreigners were deported from Kuwait in various cases in 2021, according to Interior Ministry figures.

