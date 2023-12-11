Kuwait considers issuing family visas for certain expat categories in 2024

The eligibility criteria will be determined by considering various factors by the ministry.

Published: 11th December 2023
Kuwait considers opening family visas for certain expat categories in 2024
Kuwait flag

Kuwait: The Kuwait Ministry of Interior (MoI) is considering opening a Article 22 visas, for family members or dependents for certain category of expatriates starting from 2024, local media reported.

The certain categories of expatriates, including professionals such as doctors, university professors, counselors, and others.

The eligibility criteria will be determined by considering various factors by the ministry and remain undisclosed, according to Arabic daily Al-Anba.

The ministry is set to establish a committee to establish conditions and criteria for expatriate categories allowed to bring their families to Kuwait.

The decision aligns with the demographic strategy being implemented by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al Khaled.

The strategy aims to meticulously select and regulate the expatriate categories permitted to bring their families into the country.

