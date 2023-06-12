Kuwait cracks down on 964 illegal expats in five months

Domestic workers accounted for about 36 percent of the total number of illegals arrested.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th June 2023 2:36 pm IST
Kuwait crackdowns on 964 illegal expats in five months
Kuwait flag

Kuwait: Kuwait has arrested around 964 illegal expatriates in the past five months for violating residency and labour laws, according to recent data issued by the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM). 

Domestic workers accounted for about 36 percent of the total number of illegals arrested in a nationwide crackdown from the beginning of 2023 until the end of May.

Other illegal individuals arrested include 512 private sector workers and 61 dependents of expatriate families.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Kuwait to deport expats renting out homes to bachelors

According to Arabic Daily Al Jarida, the data shows a significant increase in the number of domestic workers escaping from their sponsors and taking other jobs illegally in the private sector.

Private sector workers violating rules will be deported from Kuwait. Their primary employers will have their records suspended until deportation is confirmed.

Kuwaiti authorities are determined to continue their nationwide campaign to arrest illegal expatriates in an effort to combat fake work visas.

Expatriates make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th June 2023 2:36 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button