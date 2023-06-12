Kuwait cracks down on 964 illegal expats in five months

Kuwait: Kuwait has arrested around 964 illegal expatriates in the past five months for violating residency and labour laws, according to recent data issued by the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM).

Domestic workers accounted for about 36 percent of the total number of illegals arrested in a nationwide crackdown from the beginning of 2023 until the end of May.

Other illegal individuals arrested include 512 private sector workers and 61 dependents of expatriate families.

According to Arabic Daily Al Jarida, the data shows a significant increase in the number of domestic workers escaping from their sponsors and taking other jobs illegally in the private sector.

Private sector workers violating rules will be deported from Kuwait. Their primary employers will have their records suspended until deportation is confirmed.

Kuwaiti authorities are determined to continue their nationwide campaign to arrest illegal expatriates in an effort to combat fake work visas.

Expatriates make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.