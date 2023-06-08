Kuwait to deport expats renting out homes to bachelors

Kuwait: The property owners in Kuwait will face deportation if they are found renting out their property to bachelors.

This step comes within the framework of Kuwait Municipality’s efforts to curb the growing problem of bachelors residing in private and standard housing.

The new decision was announced by the Acting General Director of Kuwait Municipality, Engineer Saud Al-Dabous, Arabic daily Al-Rai reported.

Under the new system, property owners who rent out their properties to bachelors people will face two citations.

The first citation deals with building violations, while the second citation specifically targets the practice of hosting bachelors in private and model homes.

Al-Dabbous said that the municipality has monitored over 1150 houses used for bachelors in private and model residential areas.