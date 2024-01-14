Kuwait deports 1,470 expats in 11 days; here’s why

Kuwait has deported 1,470 expatriates of various nationalities for violating residency and labour laws in 11 days.

In the past 10 days, the Residency Affairs Investigation Department has detained approximately 700 individuals through targeted security operations aimed at addressing residency and labor law breaches.

A security source told Arab Times that the Ministry of Interior has taken coordinated action across various sectors.

Also Read Kuwait is seeking expats to fill multiple job roles

The measures are part of a continuous initiative to increase security campaigns in all regions of Kuwait to identify and process violators.

In 2023, a total of 42,850 expatriates were deported to their home countries. Several individuals are prevented from re-entering Kuwait due to their violation of the country’s rules and laws.