Kuwait is seeking expats to fill multiple job roles

The Kuwait Municipality has announced numerous job opportunities for both citizens and expatriates, despite the Kuwaitization drive, local media reported.

In its annual budget report for 2024-2025, the municipality revealed its requirement for 1,090 jobs, the Arabic daily Al-Jarida reported.

The list of jobs includes 36 funeral department positions for expats to perform deceased washing and 25 driver roles for hearses.

The report lists job openings for accountants, and engineers in architecture, electricity, and mechanics, but it’s unclear if these positions are open to foreign applicants.

The administrative roles in all branches of the municipality are exclusively reserved for Kuwaiti nationals.

In recent years, Kuwait has intensified its efforts to create job opportunities for its citizens and replace foreign employees as part of a policy dubbed “Kuwaitization.”

Expatriates make up approximately 3.2 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.6 million.