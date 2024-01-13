Oman bans electronic cigarettes, hookahs

Fine of up to 1,000 Omani Riyal (Rs 2,15,833) on any individual or business violating the ban was also announced.

Published: 13th January 2024
The Sultanate of Oman has announced the banning of electronic cigarettes , hookahs and their accessories to safeguard public health.

Sulayem bin Ali Al-Hakmani, Chairman of the Consumer Protection Authority, recently issued Ministerial Decision No. 756/2023, effectively banning the circulation of these items in the country.

The decision has imposed an administrative fine of up to 1,000 Omani Riyal (Rs 2,15,833) on any individual or business violating the ban, with the penalty doubling for repeated offenses.

In addition, the daily fine for ongoing violations will be 50 Omani Riyal (Rs 10,791)  with the total fines not exceeding 2,000 Omani Riyal (Rs 4,31,667).

The authority has also announced that all confiscated items will be destroyed, indicating a zero-tolerance policy for the trade of these items in Oman.

