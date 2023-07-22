Kuwait deports 700 Filipinos in three months

Kuwait: The Kuwait authorities have deported nearly 700 Filipinos in the past three months, averaging about seven deportations per day, local media reported on Saturday.

The men and women were put on flights, with their tickets either self-financed or covered by the Philippine Embassy. Arabic daily Al-Rai report quoted unnamed security sources as saying that there has been a significant decrease in the number of runaway Filipino workers in the country.

Also Read Kuwait: Ban on Filipino visas will continue

The shelter of the Philippine embassy in the country, which served as a refuge for workers in violation of local laws, has been closed.

Nearly 500 Filipinos who were seeking sanctuary in the embassy’s shelter were arrested. These individuals were repatriated through the General Directorate of Deportation.

About 130 people have been detained due to travel restrictions imposed due to ongoing court cases over alleged violations including theft or financial issues.